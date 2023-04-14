Balentine LLC Has $970,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

