Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

