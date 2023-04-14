Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.07. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

