Balentine LLC Invests $882,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 176,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 188,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 544,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 251,789 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

