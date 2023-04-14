Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after acquiring an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.