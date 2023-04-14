Balentine LLC Purchases 4,539 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.