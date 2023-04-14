Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 36,166 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

