Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

