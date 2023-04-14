Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,618.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,478.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,426.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,625.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.