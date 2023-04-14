Bank of America Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $200.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

