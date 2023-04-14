Barclays Boosts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 570

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.25.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

