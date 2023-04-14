Barclays Boosts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $23.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

