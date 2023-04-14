Barclays Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.