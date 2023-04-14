Barclays Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHF opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.