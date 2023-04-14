Barclays Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $17.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $162.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $171.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.