Barclays Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $62.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BK opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
