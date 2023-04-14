Barclays Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $62.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BK opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

