Barclays Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

