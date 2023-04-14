Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.42) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.77) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,527.40 ($18.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,418.01. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,382.66). Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

