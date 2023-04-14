Barclays Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $94.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
