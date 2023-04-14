Barclays Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $94.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

