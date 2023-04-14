Barclays Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $59.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NYSE C opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

