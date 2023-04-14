Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.63) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.02) to GBX 499 ($6.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 489 ($6.06).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 482.50 ($5.98) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 529.40 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.26, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,792.45%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

