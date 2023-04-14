Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 499,599 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.5 %

CXM stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.