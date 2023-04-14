Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 499,599 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.5 %

CXM stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.