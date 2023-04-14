Benchmark Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $107.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

