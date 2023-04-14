Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $349.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

BIIB stock opened at $289.70 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.67.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

