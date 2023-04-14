Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

