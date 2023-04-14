Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,035,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,604,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

