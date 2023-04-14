BMO Capital Markets Lowers Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $11.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.04 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Snap One has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Snap One by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

