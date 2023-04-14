Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

BDRBF opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

