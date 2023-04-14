Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Critical Comparison

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -65.98% -18.95% -5.20% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borr Drilling and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.67 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -4.25 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Fast Track Solutions

(Get Rating)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.