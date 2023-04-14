BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Head to Head Review

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BrainsWay and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 311.71%. Akili has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Akili.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

BrainsWay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrainsWay and Akili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $27.18 million 1.02 -$13.35 million ($0.40) -4.20 Akili $320,000.00 341.69 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Akili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -49.12% -26.22% -19.27% Akili N/A -94.99% -24.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akili beats BrainsWay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

