BRC (BRCC) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BRC to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 178 1204 1538 31 2.48

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 90.97%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 90.47%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -44.63% 2.10% -11.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BRC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -3.02 BRC Competitors $11.26 billion $1.66 billion 41.38

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRC beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

