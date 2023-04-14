BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Barclays lowered their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
BRF Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.