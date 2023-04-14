BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. Barclays lowered their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

