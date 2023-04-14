Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

