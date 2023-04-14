British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.