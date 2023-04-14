British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTI stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
