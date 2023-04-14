Brokers Set Expectations for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of C$351.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.04.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

