Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,360

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,310 ($28.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,400 ($29.72) in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,147.33.

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

