C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

