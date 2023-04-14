Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $91.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

