Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NOC opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

