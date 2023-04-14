Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

