Canal Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

