Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,223 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

