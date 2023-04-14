Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

