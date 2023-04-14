Canal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

