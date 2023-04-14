Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

