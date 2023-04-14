Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 3,424 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

