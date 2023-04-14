Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.13 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

