Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.34.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
COF stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
