Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

COF stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.



