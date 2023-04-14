Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

COF stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.