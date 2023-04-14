Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $84,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

